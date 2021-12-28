Shrewsbury Town awaiting outcome of two Covid tests ahead of Accrington Stanley

Aaron Pierre missed the Boxing Day win at Fleetwood as he awaits the result of a PCR test (AMA)

Defender Aaron Pierre and one other unnamed player have returned positive lateral flow tests in recent days.

Pierre's result was before Christmas Day and he subsequently missed the 3-0 Boxing Day win at Fleetwood.

There has now been another positive case within the camp but, as the club wait to verify the result, first-team coach David Longwell spoke of how well Town have coped with the surge in Omicron cases around the country – almost a year to the day when Shrewsbury was hit by a huge coronavirus breakout.

"We've only had one more possible, we've just had a PCR sent off today," Longwell told the Shropshire Star after Town trained today.

"After that we're in a really good place, I feel.

"We're still waiting for that (Pierre) PCR to come back, over Christmas you can't get it back until later. Including him there's two max and that's it, which is great from our point of view.

"It's a credit to the players, because the manager has been trying to persuade them to stay away from people and they've done a good job of that, when you think across the country there are so many cases and we only have two potential, I think we're doing alright."

Boxing Day hosts Fleetwood, who Steve Cotterill's men swept aside 3-0 for a convincing first away league win of the season – have called off two fixtures due to Covid cases in their camp.

But, aside from two possible positives – one already known of – and long-term injury absentee Shaun Whalley, Cotterill has a full complement to select from after Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Ryan Bowman returned from hamstring issues.