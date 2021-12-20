Shrewsbury 3 Cheltenham 1 - Player ratings

Marko Marosi
His best performance for Town. Possibly at fault for goal and a slip for another cleared off line but atoned and then some with three incredible saves.
Miraculous 9
Matt Pennington
Someone near his dominant best. The powerful stopper won his headers and he was superb with challenges and interceptions.
Dominant 8
Luke Leahy
Composed again at the heart of Town’s back three and then four after reshuffle. Crucial clearance off line at 1-1.
Clearance 8
George Nurse
Had a good game. Defended well and used the ball intelligently as he tends to. Comfortable at left centre-back and left-back.
Seamless 8
Josh Daniels
Was brought off after 45 as Cotterill opted for offensive Pyke instead following red card. Daniels worked hard and put himself about.
Grafted 7
Elliott Bennett
Superbly committed display by stand-in captain Bennett who was excellent both in central midfield and at right-back. Mature birthday display.
Committed 8
David Davis
A day to remember. A first goal in almost four years – and what a goal! Stuck to livewire Crowley and was tireless in his work.
Nosebleed 9
Josh Vela
Caught the eye in a slightly advanced midfield role. Grew as the game went on as others tired. Assist and always dangerous.
Attacking 8
Nathanael Ogbeta
An out-ball early on and always happy to attack before a more diligent role in second half. Has the legs to help his side out of trouble.
Outball 8
Tom Bloxham
A learning curve, if guilty of leaning head into opponent. Started well with opener’s assist and was a threat, but saw red.
Learning curve 6
Daniel Udoh
What more can be said? Man of the moment fires again with brilliant brace. Not for first time this season, he was unplayable.
Unplayable 9
Substitutes
Rekeil Pyke (for Daniels, 45) Impressed, a good outball and one decent effort 7. Aaron Pierre (for Ogbeta, 68) Back from injury, one slip but defended well 7. Ryan Bowman (for Udoh, 80) n/a. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Leshabela, Cosgrove, Caton.