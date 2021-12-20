Shrewsbury 3 Cheltenham 1 - Player ratings

David Davis of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-1 with Luke Leahy (AMA)

Marko Marosi

His best performance for Town. Possibly at fault for goal and a slip for another cleared off line but atoned and then some with three incredible saves.

Miraculous 9

Matt Pennington

Someone near his dominant best. The powerful stopper won his headers and he was superb with challenges and interceptions.

Dominant 8

Luke Leahy

Composed again at the heart of Town’s back three and then four after reshuffle. Crucial clearance off line at 1-1.

Clearance 8

George Nurse

Had a good game. Defended well and used the ball intelligently as he tends to. Comfortable at left centre-back and left-back.

Seamless 8

Josh Daniels

Was brought off after 45 as Cotterill opted for offensive Pyke instead following red card. Daniels worked hard and put himself about.

Grafted 7

Elliott Bennett

Superbly committed display by stand-in captain Bennett who was excellent both in central midfield and at right-back. Mature birthday display.

Committed 8

David Davis

A day to remember. A first goal in almost four years – and what a goal! Stuck to livewire Crowley and was tireless in his work.

Nosebleed 9

Josh Vela

Caught the eye in a slightly advanced midfield role. Grew as the game went on as others tired. Assist and always dangerous.

Attacking 8

Nathanael Ogbeta

An out-ball early on and always happy to attack before a more diligent role in second half. Has the legs to help his side out of trouble.

Outball 8

Tom Bloxham

A learning curve, if guilty of leaning head into opponent. Started well with opener’s assist and was a threat, but saw red.

Learning curve 6

Daniel Udoh

What more can be said? Man of the moment fires again with brilliant brace. Not for first time this season, he was unplayable.

Unplayable 9

Substitutes