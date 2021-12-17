Shrewsbury v Cheltenham - Match preview

Josh Daniels of Shrewsbury Town and Branden Horton of Doncaster Rovers.

The popular Northern Irishman has, like a number of Town team-mates this season, developed a versatility tag during his spell at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Daniels, 25, is as much of a wing-back now than the box of tricks winger that arrived from Republic of Ireland side Glenavon in summer 2020.

That, clearly, is mainly down to the fact Steve Cotterill, his manager of the last 13 months, typically operates with wing-backs as opposed to out-and-out wingers. But it is also a nod to Daniels’ ability to adapt. The Derry-born trickster admits he was far from a defender when he arrived on English shores.

“To be honest I’ve probably learned more in my year-and-a-half of being here that before coming here,” admitted Daniels, who has recently returned from a second ankle injury of the season. If someone had told me before I’d came here that ‘you were going to play wing-back in League One’ I’d be like ‘I don’t know about that, I’ve never played there’.

“It’s similar playing full-back as well, I did that against Portsmouth (in August in his only league start of the season prior to a fortnight ago) it’s completely new to me.

“But if I’m being trusted to play there then they must see something I can do there and effect the game.

“For me it’s about being as professional as I can when I’m not playing, I’m not going to turn down getting on the pitch anywhere.

“I’ve personally loved every minute, if it’s adding to my game and helping the team then I’m sure it’s positive.”

Daniels faces a fight to remain in Cotterill’s starting plans for tomorrow’s home clash with Cheltenham.

Town have midfielder David Davis back in contention following a ban and that could result in Elliott Bennett shuffling back over to his right wing-back role.

But the former Northern Ireland junior insists he is pleased to be back fit and fighting after his latest Town injury nightmare.

After missing the final two months of last term with a calf problem, Daniels was hit by contact injuries to either ankle in the opening months of this season, which resulted in a couple of months on the sidelines.

Shrewsbury will make a late call on the fitness of Ryan Bowman and Ethan Ebanks-Landell for the visit of Cheltenham.

Top scorer Bowman (calf) and captain Ebanks-Landell (hamstring) have received treatment at Sundorne this weekend and will be assessed ahead of the clash. They have not been completely ruled out of making a comeback.

Fellow defender Aaron Pierre has moved a step closer to his return from knee injury. He has been running with the club’s fitness coach.