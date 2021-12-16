Shrewsbury Town women go top

Action from Shrewsbury Town Women's 5-1 win at Port Vale on December 12 2021 Pic: Julie Williams

Tom Peevor's side made light work of what looked a tricky short trip to Staffordshire, taking advantage of Shifnal's inactivity to reach the summit with a 5-1 win.

Indeed Town were required to come from behind to protect their unbeaten record intact and extend their impressive record this season to six wins from seven league games to go two points clear.

A strong second half ensured the handsome victory after visitors Shrewsbury held just a 2-1 lead at the break.

Top scorer Maddie Jones was again in the goals as she bagged a second-half double after emerging as a substitute in the Potteries.

Also on target were Zoe Child, Shannon McShane and Jess Walley.

Hosts Vale edged ahead after 13 minutes as they converted a hotly-disputed decision to award a corner.

Shrews responded well and Child hauled her side level 10 minutes later and crucially they led going into the break as McShane finished well from Child's cross.

Jones and Libby Veitch were introduced from the bench after the hour and their fresh legs and the top scorer made it three shortly afterwards.

Walley added a fourth with a fine strike off the post and in from inside the box before Jones made it five to round off another fine win.

It was the ideal way for Peevor's side to sign off for their Christmas break. Table-toppers Shrewsbury are not in league action again until they visit bottom side Wyrley on January 16.

Shifnal Ladies, who started the day top but were leapfrogged by Town, were due to visit Sandwell Ladies but the fixture fell to the conditions after heavy rainfall.

Shifnal are back in home Acoustafoam Stadium action against Wyrley on Sunday (2pm).

AFC Telford United, in fifth, closed the gap on Darlaston and Port Vale above them after they were awarded a home walkover against Wyrley (**CHECKING WHY**).

Telford head to Rushall Olympic on Sunday to tackle Walsall (2pm).

Wem Town were not in action in the National League Midlands, but the 10th-placed side return at Peterborough United, in eighth, on Sunday.

The New Saints Ladies, who are bottom of the Welsh Adran League Premier, put in a commendable display to go down just 3-1 at unbeaten leaders Swansea City.

Lucie Platt had equalised for TNS after just 14 minutes as the visitors threatened to upset the odds.