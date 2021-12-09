Shrewsbury Town snubbed as Liverpool FA Cup clash ignored by TV chiefs again

A general view as both teams line up at Anfield, home stadium of Liverpool.

Television chiefs have confirmed their six ties to be broadcast live across the weekend of January 7/8 and for the second time in just over two years an Anfield clash between the two sides has been ignored.

When Town played in front of the ITV4 cameras at non-league Stratford Town in round one, they received £50,000 broadcast revenue and have already pocketed more than £111,000 in two rounds of the competition from TV and prize money alone.

It is still to be confirmed what date and time Town's kick-off at Anfield will take place.

As an EFL club, Town will still receive 45 per cent of net matchday income – while there is also the matter of £82,000 of prize money to play for in round three.

Salop top brass were unhappy with Liverpool as the fourth round replay in early 2020 was also ignored by TV bosses.

In the notes of the club's yearly accounts published a few months ago, chairman Roland Wycherley stated that Jurgen Klopp's decision to remove himself and his senior squad from the replay a couple of years ago to take a winter sabbatical cost Shrewsbury a minimum windfall of £500,000 with no TV cash and slashed ticket prices.

Chief executive Brian Caldwell said last year that Liverpool's decision to field an under-18s side 'ruined what was a wonderful moment for the football club'.

The TV selections, broadcast across free-to-air ITV and BBC channels, have received criticism after non-league Chesterfield's clash at Premier League giants Chelsea was also ignored.

The all-Premier League clash between West Ham United and Leeds was selected as ITV1's Sunday afternoon choice.

The full selection of broadcast ties is as follows:

Swindon v Manchester City

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Hull v Everton

West Ham v Leeds

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal