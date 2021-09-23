Goals have been sign of Shrewsbury style emerging – Steve Cotterill

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1.

Cotterill has been particularly satisfied by the goals his side converted in their last two games to earn a point in 1-1 draws with Crewe and Sheffield Wednesday.

Goals have come via Shrewsbury wing-backs Luke Leahy and Elliott Bennett crossing from the byline after intricate moves and that play is something worked on. Those roles in particular are looked on as important facets of Town breaking down opposition.

The Montgomery Waters Meadow side face big back-to-back home games against AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe on Saturday and Tuesday as they look to build on just a solitary win from eight League One games so far.

Cotterill said: "It's always about digging deep, no matter what, because you've got to dig deep to play well to create those opportunities.

"We created some lovely moves, I thought there was some really good football in the final third, some fantastic one-twos we've worked on, it's great when those things come to fruition.

"We had another outside-inside move where we got around the back of their defence again today.

"All of those things just take times, it takes time and a bit of patience. Hopefully things are starting to drop for the boys, because they deserve it on their work rate and alone."

Strikers Ryan Bowman, with his first goal for the club, and Sam Cosgrove were the beneficiaries of those well-worked goals in turning home from close range.

For former Exeter and Hereford man Bowman, 29, the Hillsborough strike capped a first league start since the opening day due to hamstring struggles.

Cotterill, though, has been impressed with the experienced striker's attitude in training and feels his inclusion is well-deserved.

The boss said: "

"It probably took him the best part of three to four weeks to get over it when it could've took him seven to 10 days had he had more experience with injuries, not that we'd want that.

"Then it's getting fitness levels back, it's not a simple process when someone's injured and it hasn't been simple for him.