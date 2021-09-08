Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury Town free midweek will be 'freshener'

Town striker Ryan Bowman was introduced from the bench at Accrington on his return from injury (AMA)

Town have been put through their paces at Sundorne Castle having not been in action last night, a first free midweek since the opening week of the season.

Salop’s 1-0 reverse at Accrington Stanley was a fifth from their opening six league games and Cotterill’s men, who are 22nd, welcome 23rd-placed Crewe to Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday.

“What it will do is make them fresher by the time they go into the next game, as opposed to having Saturday-Tuesday all the time where there is no break,” said Town boss Cotterill.

“It’ll make them fresher, I think coaching-wise you’ll probably be able to spend a little bit longer (with them) without thinking ‘I need to get them off their legs’ – because that’s what does happen.

“We were able to do a little bit of preparation for the weekend last week that under normal (Saturday-Tuesday) circumstances I wouldn’t have been able to do.

“It probably just gives them a little bit more head space.”

Town will be boosted against the Railwaymen this weekend as midfielder David Davis returns from a one-match ban following the late skirmish in the previous home league clash, against Gillingham.