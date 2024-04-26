Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst keeping a lid on emotions

Salop have had an indifferent couple of weeks on the pitch.

They produced a poor performance against Wycombe in League One losing 2-0 before delivering a couple of superb displays against Bolton and Charlton, twice earning a point which was enough to keep them in the division for a 10th consecutive season.

And the Town head coach says although football results influence his mood, he is pretty good at coping with it.

“I think overall a lot of people would suggest I am level-headed and I would probably agree with them in the main,” he said.