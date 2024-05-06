Crash causes delays at Shrewsbury traffic island

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident eastbound on the A5 Eastbound Emstrey Roundabout saw Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attend at around 3.20pm.

The fire service said it sent two crews who made both the vehicles safe.

The AA route planner showed long tailbacks around the island following the incident.

There were no reports of any casualties.