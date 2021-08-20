Ex-Shrewsbury Town boss John Askey back in game and back at Macclesfield

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Former Shrewsbury Town boss John Askey is back in football having sealed a new short-term role at Macclesfield FC.

John Askey.
Askey is a Macclesfield Town legend having made a club-record 679 appearances for the club between 1984 and 2003 and has now joined the phoenix club, following former Football League club Town being wound-up in the High Court last year.

The experienced manager has taken on a mentoring role, where he will work alongside boss Danny Whittaker, who was a former player of Askey’s at Moss Rose.

Macclesfield have already started their North West Counties Premier Division – non-league step five – campaign. Their first fixture brought in capacity sell-out crowd of 2,018.

Askey departed Moss Rose to join Shrewsbury in 2018, where he took over from Paul Hurst just after Salop had lost the League One play-off final.

But his stint in Shropshire only lasted until November, when he was sacked following an indifferent start to the League One season. He has since spent two years in League Two with Port Vale.

The Macclesfield squad includes ex-Town stopper Kieran Kennedy.

