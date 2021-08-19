Leicester's Khanya Leshabela ready to prove himself in senior football at Shrewsbury Town

Leicester City's Khanya Leshabela has made the season-long loan switch to Shrewsbury Town. Pic: PA Shrewsbury Town sign Khanya Leshabela on loan for the season from Leicester City. (AMA) Shrewsbury Town sign Khanya Leshabela on loan for the season from Leicester City. (AMA)

The 21-year-old attacker checked into Shrewsbury on loan from the Foxes – where he has come through the youth ranks having joined aged 13 – yesterday.

Strong-running South Africa-born Leshabela is an attack-minded central midfielder and comes highly-rated from the King Power Stadium. He was on trial at Luton this summer but the Hatters were priced out of a permanent deal.

Leshabela, who made his Premier League debut in March, is desperate to test himself in senior football after a number of years as a consistent regular in under-23s football. He said: "I'm just grateful to be given the opportunity to start off my career in men's football. I'm excited and looking forward to it.

"I've learned a lot (at Leicester), but I just felt it was a time in my career where I needed to experience men's football. It's been a great time there.

"I'd say I'm box-to-box, I like to get around the place, got a bit of flair."

The youngster has been brought in on loan as Steve Cotterill's ninth summer signing and is another body in what were thin central midfield ranks. Leshabela's direct running and guile will also help Town on the creativity front.

"The main thing is just to play games and get minutes in men's football and to get my numbers up, goals and assists, and to help the team get to where they want to be really," added Leshabela, who was born near Pretoria and moved to England aged two.