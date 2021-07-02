Ollie Norburn to make Grenada debut at Gold Cup to cap four Shrewsbury connections

Ollie Norburn will represent Grenada at the Gold Cup, where he will win his first cap (AMA)

Norburn has been called up by the Spice Boyz for just the second time and is set to win his first cap for the small Caribbean island nation, who have grow a connection with Town in recent years.

He will join Salop team-mate and defender Pierre, who has 12 caps, in the Grenada ranks.

Bolton-born Norburn, 28, qualifies for Grenada through his grandfather and was first called up in late 2019, but missed the qualifying action through injury.

We are happy to confirm that my adoptive club #ShrewsburyTownFC captain @olivernorburn8 is going to the #ConcacafGolfCup to make h is debut for Grenada.

His first call up was November 2019 but due to injury he could not make it. We say thank you to entire club fans and management pic.twitter.com/4rbB6bS6I7 — Cheney T Joseph (@CjosephJoseph1) July 1, 2021

But he has decided to represent the country, managed by Canadian head coach Michael Findlay, and will make his international bow in the major tournament in which Grenada qualified for just the third time in its history.

They reached the tournament thanks to some influential performances from defender Pierre and another popular former Shrewsbury figure, fellow stopper Omar Beckles, who is also in the tournament squad.

There is a fourth Shrewsbury connection to the Spice Boyz squad, as ex-goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook, who did not make a first team appearance in 2019, has also been called up after making his debut for the country last month.

Norburn and Pierre will jet out to the States over the weekend and join up with their international team-mates in Houston, Texas. That is the venue for their first game of the tournament against Honduras on July 14. Invited guests Qatar and Panama make up their tough group for the tournament, which has been rescheduled following a delay.

The duo checked in at Town pre-season training yesterday but will miss a significant chunk of the period for Steve Cotterill's side. Grenada's final group game is on July 21, so there is a chance the pair could return for the final pre-season friendlies.

Grenada, who qualified for the first time in 10 years, face Qatar on July 17, also in Houston, before tackling Panama on July 21, in Orlando.

The tournament's final is on August 1, with CONCACAF giants USA, Canada and Mexico all involved.

President of the Grenada FA, Cheney Joseph, was a special VIP guest at Montgomery Waters Meadow for the FA Cup fourth round tie against Liverpool in January 2020.

The ambitious Joseph hopes the presence of Football League quality in Norburn, Pierre and Beckles can help inspire his nation to the knockout rounds.