Harry Burgoyne is backed to shine for Shrewsbury Town

Harry Burgoyne of Shrewsbury Town warms up. (AMA)

Burgoyne will deputise for Matija Sarkic, who is away on international duty with Montenegro, as 17th-placed Town go to Burton, in 18th, this evening.

For Ludlow’s Burgoyne, 24, it is a third appearance this month having filled in for the injured Sarkic in a win at Rochdale and draw at Charlton.

First-team coach Longwell admits Town’s management have no qualms with former Wolves youngster Burgoyne taking over the No.1 role tonight and on Saturday at home to Portsmouth.

Scot Longwell said: “Mati missed a couple of games and Harry came in and did well, where we got four points from six.

“We’ve always got a lot of confidence in Harry going back in there that we can get results.

“It’s great for Mati (to go away) but it’s also great for Harry, that he gets a chance to play. It’s football, you’re going to have that, with players of a good level like Mati is, you’re going to get international call-ups.

“You always want a full squad available but the whole point of having a squad is to have others to deputise or step in, and if they do then potentially keep the position.”

Longwell, who is working with Aaron Wilbraham in Steve Cotterill’s absence, added: “A goalkeeper’s position is so difficult, you’re always highlighted more positively or negatively, you are making points for the team or making a mistake.

“With the work Brian Jensen does with them, with the culture the manager has developed here, Harry has been first class within that culture.

“He’s a great person around the club and is such a good personality, encouraging others. I can’t tell you how hard he works over and above, always doing extra, he’s got the right mindset.”

Burgoyne, who joined Town in January 2020, has made 15 appearances this season, including 10 in the league, nine of which have been starts.

Alongside Deyan Iliev, who spent a brief period on loan from Arsenal, he deputised for Sarkic during a long-term hamstring injury at the beginning of the season.

And he kept a clean sheet on his return to first-team action at Rochdale a couple of weeks ago, before also playing in the 1-1 draw at Charlton, before Sarkic returned for Saturday’s draw against leaders Hull.

He said of those appearances: “It was a good opportunity, they were both confidence-builders, it’s tough when you don’t play for such a long time, you do all your work off the pitch but nothing replicates a Saturday or Tuesday night.

“I’m really looking forward to tonight to stamp my authority on the team.

“Mati was struggling with his quad and I got my opportunity and felt as if I did myself justice but obviously I want to improve with every game as well and never settle for what is in the past, I’ve got to make sure I’m ready for my next opportunity, which is tonight, and I’ve got to be bang at it.”

Town, meanwhile, will be without Brad Walker for the Pirelli Stadium clash.

The versatile midfielder limped out of Saturday’s draw against Hull with a groin problem and the club are awaiting the outcome of scan results.