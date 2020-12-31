Shrewsbury v Crewe Alexandra postponed due to second positive Town Covid-19 case

A general view of match action at Montgomery Waters Meadow, home stadium of Shrewsbury Town as fans are allowed back in to stadiums for the first time since Project restart / lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

An unnamed Shrewsbury played returned a positive test on Tuesday and, as a result of further testing, another team-mate has tested positive.

The entire squad will now go into self isolation ahead of further tests next week and Shrewsbury have informed the league they are unable to fulfil the fixture, which would have been played behind closed doors due to the new tier system.

A Town statement read: "The health and safety of all staff members at Shrewsbury Town Football Club remains paramount and the Club continually takes all necessary steps to protect all where possible. Therefore, Salop has informed the EFL that the Club is unable to fulfil our Sky Bet League One fixture with Crewe Alexandra this Saturday."