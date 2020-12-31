Charlie Daniels’ future in Shrewsbury's hands

Charlie Daniels of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

The left wing-back said at the beginning of December that ‘he could not see why not’ when asked whether he could stay beyond his contract expiration at the end of January.

The former Bournemouth star said this week the situation had not changed and he is waiting for talks to be conducted with the club and boss Steve Cotterill.

But Daniels left the ball in the club’s court, stressing it was ‘Shrewsbury’s decision’ and has been extremely gracious to the League One outfit for giving him a chance to play again after a nightmare spell with injuries.

“Nothing has been said to me from the club so as far as I know we are in the same situation,” Daniels said.

“I guess we’ll wait until January and go from there.

“But I’m enjoying my football and grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity and we’ll see how it goes, it’s down to the club to see what their stance is.

“We’ll see, it’s something out of my control and the club’s decision.”

The left wing-back, who arrived as a free transfer under Sam Ricketts in late October, has been in eye-catching form amid the stunning revival under Cotterill.

The 34-year-old signed a short-term deal alongside ex-Bournemouth team-mate Marc Pugh and is only contracted at Montgomery Waters Meadow until late January. Talks to extend his stay have not yet taken place.

Daniels has two goals for Town, including the recent winner at Hull, and has shown his qualities.