Former Shrewsbury Town man Trevor Birch is new EFL chief executive

Trevor Birch played for Shrewsbury between 1979 and 1980

Attacking player Birch joined from European champions Liverpool for £50,000 in early 1979 and was part of the Gay Meadow side that claimed the Division Three title that season, making 15 appearances.

He played 16 more games in all competitions the following season, Town's first in the second tier, before moving to Chester for £10,000, where he spent a brief spell before retiring from professional football.

Birch has worked in football at boardroom level for a number of clubs included Chelsea, Leeds, Everton and Portsmouth and is now leaving his current role at Tottenham to replace outgoing EFL CEO David Baldwin, who only took on the role in June.

Baldwin leaves the position on December 31.

Birch was director of football operations at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a role he has held since September. Birch was previously chairman at Swansea from 2018.

He said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of Spurs, however the opportunity to play a role in the EFL at such a crucial time is one I couldn’t turn down. There is a big job to be done dealing with the effect of the pandemic, together with participating in discussions on the future structure of football and I hope I can make a meaningful contribution to that process.”