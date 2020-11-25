Shrewsbury Town ready to welcome fans next week

Shrewsbury Town supporters in the ground (AMA)

Town host Accrington Stanley in League One that night and may be able to admit as many as 4,000 fans – depending what tier Shrewsbury falls into under new government guidelines.

The government are expected to announce details of its new tiered system tomorrow, with club officials understood to be planning for all eventualities.

Before the latest lockdown was announced, Shropshire was in tier one, the lowest risk, while Telford & Wrekin had been moved into tier two.

Now the government has announced that if outdoor venues are in tier one areas up to 4,000 spectators or 50 per cent of capacity will be allowed in to watch games, whichever figure is lower.

Tier two areas will be allowed to host 2,000 fans or 50 per cent of capacity, whichever is lower. In tier three areas, the highest risk zones, clubs will not be able to allow in any fans.

The EFL will also attempt to move its fixture schedule 24 hours from the night before to take advantage of the decision to allow fans back into grounds.

EFL chairman Rick Parry said: “At League One and League Two level it could be very significant. It’s not just the money it’s a very welcome return to an atmosphere, and if we get 4,000 at League Two level it would be very welcome. It can be a very welcome lifeline.”

“It’s great news for fans, they’ve been missing their football. All being well this is just the start.”

DM Recruitment, who sponsor the North Stand at Montgomery Waters Meadow, have also welcomed the move.

Director Stuart Danks said: “We renewed our sponsorship at a time when we weren’t sure if matches with supporters were going to be able to go ahead as usual.

“Although we knew this would affect how many people would see our banners, we felt supporting the club through a challenging time was more important.

“Here at DM Recruitment we believe in giving back to the community where we’re based and we know football is hugely important to a lot of people – so what could be better than supporting our town’s club?”