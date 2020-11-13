Sam Ricketts: Matt Millar brings a ‘new dimension’ to Shrewsbury Town

Matthew Millar of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

The Newcastle Jets loanee, 24, is over a hamstring injury that has hampered his move to England and the powerful right-sided defender is in contention to start against Swindon tomorrow in a big game at the bottom of League One.

The Robins, who are expected to appoint Wigan boss John Sheridan as their new manager before tomorrow’s clash, are 20th – two places and two points better off than Sam Ricketts’ Town.

And the Town chief is after an upturn in league results after two cup victories, with Millar’s return a timely boost.

“Matt’s getting there, he played 45 minutes the other day. If we were playing pre-season you wouldn’t say he was fully ready,” Ricketts said.

“But we’re in the thick of it. He’s certainly pushing and he’d be in contention, firstly because I think he’s a good player and secondly because of where we’re at injury-wise.

“What he brings to the side is what we saw the other night. He’s got excellent running power, he’s good in the air and can pop up with a goal.

“He brings another dimension to the team and it’s very pleasing to have him.”

Town midfielder Josh Daniels is touch and go for the clash after a couple of knocks on his foot. Scott Golbourne’s recovery from a painful rib injury is proving slow process.

Meanwhile, Town’s FA Cup second round tie against Oxford City has been moved to Sunday, November 29 for broadcast on BBC and BT online platforms, worth £37,500 to each club.

Ricketts added of Millar, who is competing with midfielder Scott High at right wing-back in the new 3-4-3 formation: “As a wing-back he’s probably starting 10 or 15 yards higher up the pitch, it means you can make the back post more often than as a full-back, it suits his game.