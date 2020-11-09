Shrewsbury to face Oxford City or Northampton in FA Cup

Sam Ricketts the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

Sam Ricketts' side secured a first round victory over Cambridge on Saturday with goals from Charlie Daniels and Brad Walker earning them a 2-0 win at the Abbey Stadium.

But they will have the benefit of home advantage for their next tie after being drawn against Oxford City or Northampton who meet tonight.

The game will take place on the weekend commencing Saturday, November 28.

Oxford City currently ply their trade in the National League South.

Under the guidance of former Luton, Stoke and Stafford Rangers midfielder David Oldfield, they currently sit ninth in the division.

Northampton – who won promotion from League Two last season – have already won at Montgomery Waters Meadow this season.

Keith Curle's side secured a 2-1 win in Shropshire back in September.