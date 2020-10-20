Shrewsbury skipper Ollie Norburn so grateful for Town support

Oliver Norburn of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

In an emotional interview, the midfielder spoke of the ‘devastating’ news surrounding the passing of his newborn son Louie.

Norburn had been battling back from knee surgery during the pandemic and had just worked his way into Sam Ricketts’ Town side before the 27-year-old and his partner Lucy suffered their tragic loss.

The midfielder, who will lead Town into this evening’s League One clash against his former club Bristol Rovers, says that while being strong ‘is in his DNA’, he will not forget the support from Shrewsbury and the football community.

“I think it’s in my DNA,” Norburn said. “I think you’ve got to be strong in all walks of life and football. You’ve got to take the good with the bad, rough with the smooth and just crack on.

“My injury was tough but in my head I was always going to work hard in the gym.

“I aimed to come back fit and strong and then I had the tragedy with my little man, which is devastating but it’s something I try to leave at home and come to football to focus on Shrewsbury and football.

“It’s tough but all people have tough times. You’ve got to be strong, I’m back in work now and focus on trying to get this club pushed up the league.

“The lads and everyone at the club has been brilliant. It has been tough at home but everyone here has been different class, which is something I won’t forget.”

Norburn revealed he learned of complications before the league curtain-raiser at Portsmouth, but was determined to return to action.

“To be honest I found out a lot of the problems before the Portsmouth game, my first game back and I said I’d been out (injured) for so long I wanted to get back and be strong,” said Norburn, who shared the tragic news on social media last month.

“It was difficult after that game going back home and things kind of took over.

“It’s something a lot of people haven’t been through. It’s not easy. But I just want to be playing now and be successful.

“It’s in my nature to try to crack on, which I am doing. It’s a bit emotional. But you’ve got to do these things.”

On the support, he added: “It was everyone, not just my club and team-mates, it was the football world and it was very touching.