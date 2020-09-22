Menu

Shrewsbury's Dave Edwards faces up to seven weeks on sidelines with stress fracture

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Dave Edwards is set to spend up to seven weeks on the sidelines with a stress fracture of the ankle.

Dave Edwards in action for Town at Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup (AMA)

The Shrewsbury midfielder started the season opener at Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup but has missed Town's opening two League One clashes against Portsmouth and Northampton Town.

The 34-year-old's injury is part of a growing list of absentees for Town boss Sam Ricketts to contend with in the early weeks of the campaign.

Edwards felt in good shape after an encouraging pre-season and Ricketts feels the stress fracture was an unfprtunate and unlikely injury.

“Edo has a stress fracture near his ankle," Ricketts said. "An injury that you have a 0.3 per cent chance of suffering so he’s unfortunate that this has happened.

"Apart from that, he’s in great shape and he had a great pre-season. We are looking forward to having him back as soon as that heals."

Ricketts also confirmed striker Rekeil Pyke will spend a period on the sidelines with a thigh injury. Josh Daniels (ankle) and Ethan Ebanks-Landell (head) also missed tonight's EFL Trophy tie against Newcastle United under-21s.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
