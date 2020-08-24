Shrewsbury's Dave Edwards fighting fit after break

The Welshman felt he was in good shape before last season ended prematurely in March. The 34-year-old began the last campaign nursing his way back from ankle surgery, something that proved tricky for the opening months.

But Edwards was able to establish his authority on Sam Ricketts’ side as the season went on and played a key role in Town’s memorable FA Cup run and scored a priceless winner at home to Doncaster in February to end a tough run of league results for Salop.

The former Wolves star, who is hoping to complete a first full season back at his hometown club having returned in January 2019, feels in better shape than when he made the move from Reading 18 months ago.

“I was reasonably happy last year. It has started to come together for me personally before the lockdown,” said Edwards, who scored four goals in 37 appearances last season.

“I finally got over the worst of the ankle injury, which is something I’ll have to live with for the rest of my career in terms of maintenance.

“One thing that pleased me last year was even though I had some niggles I only missed one game (through injury) out of however many we played.

“That was a positive after a couple of years of missing a lot of football. I’m aiming to do the same again.

“Not many 34-year-olds are lucky to have four months allowing the body to completely relax, being able to shutdown has done me the world of good.

“I’m really excited and confident that I’m in a lot better shape than I was when I arrived and even more so than last year. Even though I’m older I feel better for the rest and fingers crossed that’ll show.”