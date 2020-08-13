Shrewsbury Town's season to begin with Carabao Cup on September 5

Round one fixtures will take place on that weekend and rounds two, three and four will all take place in mid-week during September.

The League One season will start on September 12, as previously agreed, while the EFL Trophy campaign will get underway on September 8 or 9.

This means Town could play three games within a week at the beginning of the season, one game in each of the Carabao Cup, EFL Trophy and League One.

But Shrewsbury could be in competitive action even earlier, should their Carabao Cup first round opposition be affected by the international break, taking place around September 5. In that case the tie could be brought forward to late August.

As per the previous two seasons, the first round draw will be divided into a northern and southern section but will remain unseeded.

If Sam Ricketts' men progress to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup they will have to play eight games in just four weeks during September – following six months off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Depending on cup progression and third tier fixtures, Shrews could be faced with six or seven home games in September without fans – as it is unlikely they will return until October at the earliest.

Due to fixture congestion, there will also be 11 mid-week matches in League One for every club next season.

The draw for round one of the Carabao Cup will take place on Sky Sports News on Tuesday, August 18, with a time yet to be decided.

The draw for the group stage of the EFL Trophy will take place on the same day at 1.30pm on TalkSport 2.

Fixtures for the League One season will be released on Friday, August 21 at 9am.