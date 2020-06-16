Shrewsbury Town players won’t let up on their fitness

The Montgomery Waters Meadow squad, alongside most of Ricketts’ playing staff, have been on furlough leave since April, thus out of contact from the management team from a working point of view.

Players were preparing as best possible in the unlikely eventually that League One football would return for the 2019/20 season, but the campaign was curtailed last week.

Ricketts feels they will spend the next couple of months ‘looking after themselves’ as they would do in a normal close season.

“The players are all on furlough so there’s no direct (working) contact but I’m sure that players in a voluntary capacity will be keeping themselves fit because they are professionals at the end of the day,” said the Shrewsbury boss.

“I’m sure the players will be looking after themselves just like they would be in any off-season.”

Ricketts added on skipper Ollie Norburn, who is recovering from a knee injury: “Norbs is on his rehab and hasn’t been able to have physical rehab but is recovering as well as can be expecting given the circumstances.”