Sam Ricketts wants to push Shrewsbury Town on

Third tier clubs finally received closure on the 2019/20 campaign, which was officially voted to finish on Tuesday, leaving those clubs not contesting the play-offs to focus on riding out the financial uncertainty posed by Covid-19.

Ricketts is one of very few Town football and non-football staff currently working while the club utilise the government’s job retention furlough scheme.

Town chief executive Brian Caldwell admitted it is very difficult to lay firm plans with no clarity on when next season will take place and how it will look in regards to fans being permitted into stadiums, but Ricketts maintains he is focusing on what he can control.

Ricketts said: “In life, one of the biggest things I’ve learned as a player is that I can’t control it, so I won’t worry about that.

“I just need to think about me, the team and the players. Am I still progressing forward so that whenever we come back and play? Are we going to be better than when we stopped?

“That’s what you have to consistently aim for and that is the target.

“I think it’s certainly the case that I’m putting things in place so that when we do start again we’ll be better than we were before.”

Caldwell revealed clubs were told by the EFL board that logistics surrounding next season are still being discussed by the government and Premier League.

Though it is reported that lower league football could return in September, with clubs optimistic that there could be a supporter presence inside stadia.

It is thought fans may be permitted at 25 per cent of a stadium’s capacity, to ensure the two-metre social distancing rule is adhered to.

“As a club we have to continue to assess where we’re at and what things look like going forward,” Ricketts said.

“That’s in different circumstances, the season starting in August or September or whenever, and player-wise, but you need to know the parameters you’re working with in order to do that.”

Meanwhile, the EFL has confirmed the dates for this season’s League One play-offs.

The two-leg semi-finals will have staggered kick-offs on the same dates, Friday, July 3 and Monday, July 6. Portsmouth host Oxford in the first leg, before Fleetwood welcome Wycombe.

The final at Wembley is Monday, July 13.