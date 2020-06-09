Shrewsbury Town season over as League One vote confirmed

League One clubs met with the EFL board at 3pm today to submit votes on whether to end the season after new proposals allowing regulation changes also passed via a majority earlier in the day.

And, as expected, the season has been brought to a close under the league’s framework, sorting clubs on an unweighted points-per-game basis, with promotion, relegation and play-offs to take place.

Shrewsbury Town had made clear their stance to vote to curtail the season due to costs at health concerns.

And they were backed by an overwhelming percentage of rival clubs to secure the majority required to curtail the coronavirus-hit campaign.

It is thought 19 clubs voted to curtail the season, while four wanted to play on.

Sam Ricketts’ Shrewsbury have finished the 2019/20 season in 15th place in League One, climbing one place higher above Lincoln thanks to the unweighted average points system.

It is the second-highest finish the club have achieved since the 1989/90 season.

Coventry have been crowned champions, securing promotion to the Championship with second-placed Rotherham.

The play-offs will be contested between Oxford, Fleetwood, Wycombe and Portsmouth.

Peterborough sat inside the play-off positions when football was brought to a halt in early March, but missed out on a play-off place to Wycombe under the EFL's placing method.

The Posh have been vocal to play out the remainder of the season while the status of the divisions has been up in the air.

Outspoken chairman Darragh MacAnthony blasted the decision on social media. He tweeted: "The state of my timeline, full of fans loving the fact that 18 'football clubs' voted to not play football & the ramifications of it. Bravo to the 4 Football clubs who did vote to play on. The @EFL @SkyBetLeagueOne s*** show draws to a close. Enjoy your summer football fans."

Bolton, Southend and Tranmere have been relegated to League Two.

Joining Shrewsbury in the third tier next season will be League Two champions Swindon, managed by ex-Town man Richie Wellens, David Artell’s second-placed Crewe and Plymouth, managed by another former Town man Ryan Lowe.

Cheltenham, Exeter, Colchester and Northampton will battle it out for promotion via the play-offs.