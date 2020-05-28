Shrewsbury Town 'extremely disappointed' after MP Daniel Kawczynski backs plan without consultation

The letter, submitted this morning by Damian Collins MP to the government, Football Association and English Football League, contains proposals of a six-point financial plan to help clubs survive the financial perils of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kawczynski is one of around a dozen MPs to add their name to the letter, which also stated the need for the current seasons above League Two to be completed – something the club are firmly against.

And Town have confirmed they had no prior consultation with the Conservative MP before he gave his support to the letter.

The club add their disappointment that Kawczynski was unaware of the stance given the open letter to fans published by chief executive Brian Caldwell last week.

A statement read: 'Shrewsbury Town FC would like to clarify that at no point has Daniel Kawczynski contacted the club asking to sign this letter on our behalf.

'We are extremely disappointed that this letter has been published without any prior consultation.

'We believe that our local MP should already be aware of the club’s stance given our open letter that was published only last week.'

The statement reiterates Shrewsbury's stance on voting to conclude the League One season, citing health risks and 'financial suicide'.

It adds: 'We would also like to reiterate our stance that we do not wish to continue the remainder of the season.

'First and foremost we have a duty of care as an employer to look after the health of our employees and we do not feel it is right to put them at risk by returning to training and playing at this critical time. We also believe it would be financial suicide to continue.'