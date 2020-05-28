Clubs need PFA support claims former Shrewsbury Town favourite Steve Cross

Shrewsbury legend Cross was PFA representative for six years at Gay Meadow and for a similar time at Derby County but has been left underwhelmed by the union's input.

The PFA, for which footballers pay to be a part of, have been accused of misdirection, particularly in the saga regarding the wages of elite footballers during the early weeks of lockdown.

Seventies and eighties Town star Cross believes the players' union should be doing far more to support lower league clubs struggling with financial hardship – and feels it is time for a change at the top.

Cross said: "The testing for the players is an astronomical amount of money which can't come out of the coffers of the club, it should come from the PFA really.

"I'm really disappointed in the PFA, as a former member, I'm really disappointed with the way they've not supported the smaller clubs.

"They should be paying for the testing for League One and Two clubs. Premier League and Championship clubs can afford it but in League One and Two you're going to see seven or eight clubs struggling to survive before we've even re-started.

"It's absolutely ridiculous. I know the PFA are wealthy with surplus they receive from players, Sky and BT money, it wouldn't be impossible for them to fund it."

In his role as PFA rep, Cross would be responsible for collecting subs, liaising with the union over details such as players' contracts.

He remains passionate about how the body should help provide clear leadership for its members during extreme uncertainty, with a significant number of players up and down the country, particularly from the lower leagues, out of contract at the end of next month.

Gordon Taylor has been chief executive of the PFA since 1981.

"I'm disappointed with the PFA again for not helping or guiding players through it," added former radio pundit Cross.

"When it first started (Jordan) Henderson at Liverpool and all captains got together in a call.

"The chairman of the PFA is doing my head in, they need a change and it's not going to come unfortunately. They're just not helping the players.

"The players pay a lot of money every season as subs and they need the guidance and it's just not happening."

Cross, 60, remains at a loss to how EFL bosses will provide a conclusion to the league season that will appease every club.

"I can't see how they can vote to send them down, or even to send them up, even the big boys at the top," he said. "It's unfair on Coventry, but I just don't know how they're going to do it.

"Me, Brian Williams and a few of the other lads have a Whatsapp group and we play scenarios where clubs can go up or down but nobody's come up with a good excuse yet so I don't know how they're going to do it."

On Shrewsbury's wish to vote to end the League One season, Cross continued: "I can understand their decision, yes, from a financial point I know Shrewsbury are a club mainly in the black and they always have been.

"Supporters don't realise the costs, they think they pay for their season tickets and go and watch, but it'll kill a load of clubs off.

"I know Shrewsbury are a well-run club but even they must be struggling. Other clubs at the bottom are going to go out of business.

"I'm gutted for all of them because it's such a shame."