Sam Ricketts: Cup journey put Shrewsbury Town on the map

Town forced the Premier League leaders to an FA Cup replay after a remarkable televised two-goal comeback in January.

Boss Ricketts says the occasion ‘opened up’ Shrewsbury, who lost the Anfield replay 1-0, to a worldwide audience.

The Town chief has previously spoken of using his contacts across Europe to bring a different market of footballer to the club.

“The club has a good reputation and we enhanced that with the good FA Cup run – opening us up to a worldwide audience,” Ricketts said.

“I speak to people all around the world and they all talk about that game and players have now heard of Shrewsbury if they are not from this country when they might not have done.”

Ricketts’ side were the talk of global media as Jason Cummings’ brace secured a first ever trip to Anfield in the fourth round.

Town were backed by a following of 8,000 away fans for the replay.

The Montgomery Waters Meadow boss stated that Shrewsbury’s unique spirit is a benefit he raises when in negotiation with potential new recruits.

Advertising

A decision has yet to be made on this summer’s transfer window, as to how the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent likelihood of a delayed conclusion to the season could effect registration dates.

“I tell them the type of club they’re joining. There aren’t many clubs like this,” Ricketts explained.

“The spirit within the players is excellent and they are going to enjoy their football here.

“They are going to enjoy living here, training here and that can’t be said for all clubs, certainly. It is a big pull.”

Advertising

Ricketts, meanwhile, confirmed that his Town squad have recovered from any of the virus symptoms they showed earlier in the lockdown period.

The boss said as many as up to half of the playing ranks had shown symptoms but that the lockdown measures have helped 'clear them up'.

Ricketts added a note of warning that easing of the lockdown restrictions could see the rate of infections rise again.