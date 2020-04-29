Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts: Work to do to install salary cap

The idea has been mooted as a possible suggestion to help clubs live more within their means in the post-coronavirus world.

Town spend prudently and struggle to compete financially with a number of League One rivals, but have been praised by fans for the way chairman Roland Wycherley and chief executive Brian Caldwell oversee expenditure.

On the possibility of installing a cap, Ricketts said: “I understand the reasoning but I don’t see everyone agreeing with it.

“I think there’s an awful lot of complications about where you set the cap at.

“If you look at Accrington and Sunderland as the examples you give, Accrington with all due respect have a couple of thousand at a game and Sunderland have 30,000 – so Sunderland are going to generate bigger revenue but not spend more than Accrington.

“Relegated clubs from the Championship certainly wouldn’t fit into the salary cap because players are on double or triple our league. A lot of things would have to be ironed out and it would take all clubs to agree to make it happen.”

Town, meanwhile, are still adhering to the directions given by the EFL with regards to a return to training at Sundorne Castle.

The latest instruction from league bosses was that clubs are ‘not to train until at least May 16’.

Advertising

Montgomery Waters Meadow CEO Caldwell acknowledged to the Shropshire Star that the date is most likely a flexible one and not set in stone.

Ricketts has revealed that Town’s squad members spending up to a fortnight unwinding physically and mentally before fitness programmes will be ramped up ahead of the return to training.

The EFL hope to rush their divisions through to a finish, including play-offs, when safe to do so, but Town and other clubs have raised their concern with how such a schedule could bring a spate of injuries.