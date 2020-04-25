My favourite game: No joke as Jason Cummings stunned world’s best

Some brave fans dared to dream, the European and World club champions, running away with the Premier League title, at Montgomery Waters Meadow? Go on then.

But for most, despite Alex Scott and David O'Leary managing to pit Sam Ricketts and Jurgen Klopp together, the prospect came with a big caveat.

That was in the form of Championship side Bristol City. Town's Sean Goss had, 48 hours earlier, curled an Ashton Gate beauty to ensure Shrews a deserved replay to be played the following week.

But beating the Robins who would, given the prize at stake, surely take the Meadow replay more seriously than they perhaps did the first tie, remained a very tall order, despite Lee Johnson's side's patchy-at-best second tier form.

It appeared that Town and the Robins were destined for extra time under the lights but Aaron Pierre's brilliant 89th-minute winner from distance sparked a full-time pitch invasion as thoughts could really turn to the most unlikely date with Klopp and Co.

It was just the second time the clubs had met. The first time around was a forgettable mid-90s occasion as Salop were swept aside 4-0 by the vibrant visitors at a canter.

There aren't many English stadia Shrewsbury hadn't visited in its 134-year history – Anfield was one.

That very fact alone had Town followers wrestling with the almost unthinkable prospect of dumping the Reds out of the competition or merely 'settling' for a replay at one of the most renowned arenas in the world.

With the TV cameras in situ for a Sunday tea-time encounter that would do the Meadow coffers the world of good there was also the concerning prospect of Town not doing themselves justice in the tie and allowing their Merseyside guests to run amok in front of a global audience.

The build-up, as with any headline Cup tie, was different to any other League One week at Sundorne Castle. Press attention magnified to an almost unprecedented level for the club. Jason Cummings dancing in his pants live on Sky Sports wouldn't be the last attention he'd draw to himself.

The now-familiar makeshift BBC studio was crammed into the corner of the Meadow, with broadcasters later greeting Shrewsbury's newest fan Cheney Joseph, president of the Grenada Football Association – his official club invite another crazy strand of a wild day – everything was in place for a truly memorable occasion.

It had long been debated what kind of side Klopp would pick. The Reds had won late at Wolves just three days prior. Most predicted the kids that ousted Everton at Anfield in round three. Virgil van Dijk had promised Liverpool will take the tie seriously, but most thought 'yeah right'.

And when Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain emerged from a cramped tunnel to inspect the Meadow pitch, the scale of the task hit home.

In the 90 minutes that followed, Shrewsbury were to carve a glorious chapter in their history.

Cruel luck struck as influential skipper Ollie Norburn limped off after gifted youngster Curtis Jones had given the away side an early lead. Despite the deficit, Ricketts' men had started OK and largely held their own. Josh Laurent was the best player on the pitch amid the A-List opposition.

The best chances of the first period came and went to the side in blue and amber, notably two for boyhood Red Shaun Whalley, one of two Scousers in Town's team, finally living the dream against the club he loves. Keeper Adrian, unfortunately, hadn't read the script.

Half-time was time to re-group. Hang in there and go again. Nobody told Donald Love, however. Barely 30 seconds after the restart the former Manchester United full-back had, somehow, converted a cross past Max O'Leary into his own goal.

It was a comical, embarrassing mishap in front of the away fans and watching audience. A Dave Walton moment. Love was not to end the fourth round tie as the only own-goal victim.

Ricketts needed to act and on went Cummings, the top scorer most wished had started the contest, Town's 'Joker' card capable of an X Factor moment.

A brilliant, surging Laurent run drew a foul from Yasser Larouchi, it was almost on the line of the penalty box, referee Simon Hooper pointed to the spot, Cummings, on for just five minutes, was coolness personified.

Ten minutes later the unthinkable happened as World Cup final defender Dejan Lovren dallied, Cummings pounced and, after working space, sent a fine low finish into the bottom corner.

The Meadow could scarcely believe what had happened. Neither could millions worldwide. Town could have scored again, as could Liverpool, but subs Salah and Firmino were denied.

A replay was earned, a pitch invasion ensued, with some brilliant memories of Gary Lineker parading the trophy for delirious fans. An unhappy Klopp would make comments about missing the replay and taking his senior players abroad for a break, which left a sour taste.

But, despite what happened at Anfield nine days later, this was a night to remember.