Shrewsbury Town wary of an intense end to campaign

Shrewsbury players are currently using the lockdown period for light training programmes issued by the club.

But Ricketts plans to ramp up players' workload in the couple of weeks before they are expected back to Sundorne Castle for training, which is pencilled in at May 16 in current EFL plans.

Town legend Steve Cross warned that injuries will be 'horrendous' if, as planned, the season (including play-offs) is rushed to a conclusion inside 56 days, and Ricketts agrees.

"It's not ideal, certainly not, if it goes according to the plan now," said the Shrewsbury manager.

"If it is behind closed doors does it need to be played on a Tuesday night or is it going to be Saturday-Wednesday-Sunday?

"The players are going to have gone from training by themselves at home to a couple of weeks back as a group to then being flat out in a really, really intense period, 10 games in 40 or 45 days because of the play-offs after that.

"I'm sure you're going to see a lot of injuries after that with players asked to play so many games in such a short space of time having not played for two or three months before."

Ricketts revealed captain Ollie Norburn's rehab on a knee injury had gone well and he is awaiting a specialist update.

Other muscle problems have eased in the four weeks since the lockdown, while Aaron Pierre is not far from shaking his leg problem.

Meanwhile, former Wales international and Wrexham boss Ricketts insists he has not heard of concerns from any out-of-contract members of his squad.

There are worries among league bosses concerning seasons running beyond June 30, when deals are up.

When asked, Ricketts, who has a handful of senior players out of contract, said: "No, it's out of my hands ultimately.

"If I was a player who knew my contract was up at the end of June I might not want to extend my contract a couple of months (if that was made an option).

"They could say they're quite happy with their contract ending in June. They might have plan A, B or C that means they want to finish it then and not have it go on for any longer."