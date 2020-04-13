Shrewsbury Town goal legend Alf Wood dies aged 74

Wood – who was the 10th player to be inducted into Town’s Hall of Fame – scored 65 goals across more than 250 appearances between 1966 and 1972 to sit fourth on Shrewsbury’s all-time goalscoring list. He had been living with dementia for the last 12 years.

His daughters Karen and Samantha wrote in a statement released through Shrewsbury: “We were and remain hugely proud of our wonderful dad.

“While many will remember him for his successful footballing career when we think of him we will recall his huge love for his wife and family, and his great passion for life, which remained undimmed by his long battle with dementia. We are grateful for every moment we had with him.”

Alf Wood, right, learns Town will face Derby in the 1970/71 FA Cup with Dave Roberts, Alan Groves and Jim Holton

Wood joined Shrewsbury in 1966 after spending his formative years at Manchester City.

He found the net regularly for Town over the next six years before going on to join Millwall, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Walsall and Stafford Rangers, for whom he scored twice in the 1979 FA Trophy final.

Donations in Wood’s memory can be made to the National Brain Appeal at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alf-wood