Shrewsbury happy to have some clarity

English football had been suspended until April 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but yesterday that date was pushed back to April 30.

It had always been expected the game would not be able to resume early next month.

And Caldwell believes it was important that announcement was made early to allow managers – like Town’s Sam Ricketts – to come up with training plans that will keep the players fit.

“I don’t think anyone was, realistically, expecting to restart the season on April 3 the way things are going in the country,” the chief executive said.

“This gives us a bit of clarity in terms of what we are doing going forward.

“Obviously from a financial perspective, it’s a blow because, again, there are no games.

“But I think we were all realistic enough to know the season was unlikely to resume on April 3. This does help Sam and the players.

“He can look at what he is going to do because it is five-six weeks before the next game is scheduled to take place.

“It allows him to look at training plans for players at a time when the government are advising you should only travel when it is essential.

“From the players’ point of view, they have to make sure they keep fit and that they are ready.”