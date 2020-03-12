Bernard McNally: Why can’t Shrewsbury upset the leaders?

Shrewsbury were the last team to beat Coventry but football’s a funny game so let’s hope it can happen again.

As a manager when you’re looking for something to say before the game, that could be something Sam could use.

It’s something the players will hear and read about.

Look at Liverpool when they played Watford, they hadn’t lost a game.

Coventry are going to lose a game between now and the end of the season, so why not against us? That’s the belief that you have to have.

All the pressure will be on Coventry, they’re the form team at the moment with something to go for.

It’s going to be a tough one because they are really flying high.

We will need everyone to really be at the top of their game.

Players can go there and enjoy the occasion because I think there will be a good crowd. I think we can take all the confident points from that first half an hour against Oxford into this week.

Dan Udoh had a tremendous game and he has such a physicality to hold the ball and bring others in.

Callum Lang and Daniel Udoh both scored against Oxford last weekend

It was so disappointing when we went down to 10 men with Josh Vela being sent off.

It was frustrating because we had played so well to get ourselves in the lead, Udoh and Lang both scored and we were looking exciting.

I thought the shape looked tremendous. It was interesting the way Sam set up with the middle three because he had two holding players in Edwards and Vela, giving Laurent the opportunity to go forward.

We looked very good and you were thinking it might be one of those days where we score three or four.