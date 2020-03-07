Shrewsbury 2-3 Oxford – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Town paid for Josh Vela's controversial two bookable offences after early goals from Daniel Udoh and Callum Lang and the in-form visitors levelled on the hour before netting a winner two minutes from time.

Town reporter Lewis Cox offers some encouraging ratings as Town looked bright as an attacking force until Sam Ricketts made changes in an attempt to shore up his side.

Max O'Leary - A difficult afternoon at times for the goalkeeper. At times looked out of tune with his backline and that proved costly as dallying between him and Ro-Shaun Williams allowed Marcus Browne to net. Not at his best in high balls and kicking poor in strong wind. 5

Ro-Shaun Williams - Will be really frustrated with the manner of Oxford’s opening goal after indecision between himself and O’Leary. Not natural at right-back but a willing runner up the flanks in support and defended the basics well for a large part of the afternoon. 6

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - Just edged Omar Beckles as Town’s best defender on the day. Mostly good use of the ball and didn’t go far wrong with any of his defending, solid clearances and generally always in the right place for his side. Fairly blameless for three U’s goals. 7

Aaron Pierre - His afternoon latest just a little over half hour after pulling up with an injury to his upper leg, which was already strapped. Some of Pierre’s distribution had been cut out early on but the defender began feeling the injury from 10 minutes in. Hopefully it’s not serious. 6

Omar Beckles - Had a pretty solid afternoon from a personal point of view despite featuring in a defence that shipped three goals. Recovered well from a couple of wobbles but that aside was commanding and won most of his battles against the talented James Henry. 7

Josh Vela - The luckless individual who paid for referee Sebastian Stockbridge’s card-happy afternoon. Vela had started well and was using the ball well as well as a battling presence in midfield but both yellow cards were harsh and the game turned on his dismissal. 5

Dave Edwards - Another solid performance with the armband from the captain who was really positive early on and a big part of Town’s impressive start to the game. It was an energetic display from Edwards in the heart of Shrews’ midfield but he committed the late foul that led to the winner. 6

Josh Laurent - While taking stick for wayward finishing recently, Laurent’s performance have been consistently good for a number of games and that continued as he helped carry his team up the pitch and was positive throughout. Should have scored after a neat one-two early on. 7

Callum Lang - A second goal in three games for Lang as part of Ricketts’ more attack-minded system. He took this one brilliantly, it was delightful skill to see off his defender and direct running before a superb low finish. Brought off before the hour as Ricketts tried to shore Town up. 7

Jason Cummings - Not his natural position on the right of a front three but always busy and uses it well to cut on to his left foot. Drew a smart save early on and his assist for Daniel Udoh was a clever pass. Will be frustrated to come off at the back but Ricketts felt he had to sacrifice a forward. 7

Daniel Udoh - The striker is improving before supporters’ very eyes. He is making immense strides and quickly becoming the darling of Town fans. His goal was taken expertly and Udoh’s confidence is clearly sky high, his hold-up play, skill and intensity have been brilliant lately. 8

Substitutes:

Scott Golbourne (Pierre, 33) - An assist for Lang's goal with his first pass and tried to get down the left flank when possible. 6

Brad Walker (Cummings, half-time) - Seemed to struggle to get up to speed in the contest. Some decent use of the ball but lacked awareness at times. 5

Donald Love (Lang, 56) - Was at fault for Oxford's late winner having let Joe Ruffels free to win his back post header. 5

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Goss, McAleny, Caton.