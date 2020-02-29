Sam Ricketts heaps praise on Shrewsbury match-winner Daniel Udoh

Udoh's fine strike just past the midway point of the second half saw Shrewsbury overcome a poor Rovers side and make it two wins in three games to move up to 15th in League One.

Ricketts' men had squandered numerous presentable opportunities in the first half before Udoh - playing with a special cast for a broken bone in his wrist - struck his third goal of the season with an accurate low finish from 22 yards.

The Shrews boss said: "I thought Dan was very, very good today, without his goal. His general play was very good and the goal capped it off.

"It was an excellent goal, a great strike, right into the corner to give the keeper no chance.

"He had a few chances early on where he was hitting the target, which is good, making the keeper make a save and then he puts one in that the keeper can't save.

"He's such an unselfish player which is why he's loved by all his team-mates. He works so hard winning the ball back for them.

"He gives is all and today he gets his rewards."

Ricketts, who saw Udoh, Jason Cummings, Callum Lang and Josh Laurent all denied in the first 45 minutes, added: "We could and should have been up at half-time without playing great, playing to the conditions and the circumstances.

Advertising

"I thought we were always in control without it being a scintillating football match.

"In the second half we eventually got our just rewards and comfortably saw the game out.

"I think they had one header that hit the crossbar, it wasn't one we worried about going in.

"Other than that I think we were tough, resolute and asking questions of the opposition keeper far more than what Max (O'Leary) was."

Advertising

Ricketts started Town in a 4-3-3 formation and, for the first time named Udoh, Lang and Cummings in the same side.

The Town chief insists his side, who played 4-2-3-1 in the last two games after a switch from 3-4-3 and 3-5-2, are evolving tactically and becoming more of an unpredictable threat.

He added: "What we're evolving slowly into is a side that can change shape and change shape pretty well.

"We tried to be really offensive, trying to get Jason, Dan and Langy on the pitch with three midfielders as well.

"We tried to use Jason and Langy to push us forward, create chances and be a nuisance and sometimes it worked well - although not as well as the second half in midweek.

"But it gives us options now going forward.

"We've had loads of shots, we weren't converting them but now we're starting to get goals and more chances.

"We are getting there slowly but surely, you always have to play to your team's strengths so we were very hard to beat earlier in the season and gradually we're evolving.

"We are really light for numbers up top, young Charlie Caton came on the bench today - unfortunately we couldn't quite get him on the pitch but the three that are up there did very well."