Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts calls for calmness in front of goal

After Town had hauled themselves back from two goals down against Micky Mellon’s men, they were found lacking in the final third on a number of occasions before a late sting in the tail from the visitors.

Shrews have struggled for goals this term but have created better opportunities at a more regular rate in recent weeks. “We work on it, obviously, but scoring is the hardest thing to do in football,” Ricketts said.

“But that’s why the top goalscorers are the most expensive players, because they have that calmness to put the ball in the corners and not feel the pressure to shoot quickly or hard or distract yourself.

“It is about the calmness to be able to slot that ball away given the opportunities.”

“It comes with experience, it comes with practice and we are practising and experience comes with playing games and being in those situations.

“The best thing is we’re getting in those situations. If we weren’t getting in the positions and having as many shots as we were it’d be more concerning but we want to turn them into goals.”

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury and Doncaster Rovers have been charged by the FA for failing to behave in an orderly fashion in the dying moments of last Saturday’s League One clash.

The clubs could face potential fines and have until Friday to respond to the alleged incident in the closing stages of the game, which Sam Ricketts’ Shrewsbury edged 1-0 through Dave Edwards’ late goal.

The incident is believed to have taken place down Town’s left flank, in front of blocks 18 and 19, where several players were involved in a skirmish. It is in breach of the FA’s rule E20.

Town and Bristol Rovers were fined £3,500 in December for failing to control their players in the 4-3 home defeat against the Gas.