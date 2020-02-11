Sam Ricketts is thinking long term with Shrewsbury Town new-boy Josh Vela

Vela has not played first-team football since Hibernian’s Scottish League Cup exit to Celtic on November 2. The midfielder, 26, picked up an injury with his former side just before Christmas.

Ricketts said: “We’re trying to rush it as quick as we can but also look after the player’s welfare. We don’t want a recurrence or a new injury that’s going to keep him out for a long time and be problematic.

“It’s a great signing for the club, someone here for two-and-a-half years – not just until the end of the season – we don’t want to rush him.

“We want him right for the long term of the club because he’ll be an excellent signing and a real coup to sign on a permanent basis.

“We’re desperate to play him but also want to look after the long picture which is ultimately everything. We all want instant success but we’re building for future success.”

The Town boss is also nursing injuries to fellow midfielders Ollie Norburn, Brad Walker and attacker Shaun Whalley.

Ricketts explained his decision to hand Saturday’s goalscorer Omar Beckles an unfamiliar left wing-back role over Sam Hart for the 1-1 draw against MK Dons.

“It was close,” the boss added. “They’re different players with different attributes. I went into the game thinking what would work and I wanted to give Omar a game and get him in the team.

“It paid off because Omar played well and got the goal.”