Shrewsbury Town FA Cup heartbreak as own goal sends Liverpool through

An own goal from defender Ro-Shaun Williams just 15 minutes from time was enough to send the hosts through.

Sean Whalley thought he had given Shrewsbury an early second-half lead, only for the goal was ruled offside by VAR.

Liverpool 1 Shrewsbury 0 - Lewis Cox's match report

Roared on by 8,000 fans, it was the first time Shrewsbury had played at Anfield in in their 134-year history, after Jason Cummings struck twice in their first encounter last month to earn a draw in an unbelievable two-goal comeback against the European champions.

Shrewsbury sold out of their allocation of tickets, with the blue and amber amy pouring north by road and rail to cheer on their history-making heroes against the Premier League's runaway leaders.

But Liverpool's big names were absent, along with boss Jurgen Klopp, as Liverpool fielded an unfamiliar under-23s team under Neil Critchley.

The result means it is now Liverpool who will take on Frank Lampard's Chelsea under the floodlights at Stamford Bridge on March 3, for a place in the quarter-finals.