Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury Town missing out on FA Cup windfall at Liverpool

Salop are set to be backed by an 8,000-strong army on Merseyside after coming back from behind to draw 2-2 with the Reds at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

But with Jurgen Klopp and his players sitting out the fourth-round replay as they fulfil their scheduled Premier League winter break – Neil Critchley’s under-23s playing instead – Ricketts, when asked about the impact of Klopp & Co taking the night off, said: “Huge, for someone like us, the way the game could have gone.

“If you’re playing Liverpool’s first team, you’re generating £400,000, £500,000 or £600,000. On the back of this, it will be £100,000 to £150,000 or something like that.

“So, there is a massive difference there for a club like us where every penny counts. That’s the biggest disappointment for us, that we will lack the revenue from the replay that historically, Liverpool away, would generate the club. What we’re going to get, it’s two very different things.”

Ricketts insists Liverpool reducing ticket prices to £15 for adults and £1 for kids – both teams getting 45 per cent of the ticket revenue, the FA the other 10 per cent – and a lack of TV coverage is hitting them hard.

“It’s probably half a million. But if you offered us a replay and £150,000, we’d have snatched your hand off,” he said.

The prize if Town – who Ricketts feels are still the underdogs, while Critchley believes the pressure is all on the visitors – win is a trip to Chelsea in the last 16.

“I spoke to Jurgen after the first game for 20-30 minutes or so,” added Ricketts.

“He apologised as he didn’t want it to overshadow the game. We just have to prepare and try to win the game.”