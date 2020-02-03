Jurgen Klopp's presence will be felt by Liverpool kids against Shrewsbury Town – under-23s coach Neil Critchley

The Reds boss has been criticised for observing the mid-season Premier League break by sending his players away on holiday and taking a break himself, meaning he will miss the tie at Anfield on Tuesday.

Many critics felt Klopp should be there on the night but his stand-in does believe it makes a difference.

"He gives myself, the staff and players unbelievable support so I can speak to him whenever I like when I'm down here," said Critchley, who took charge of a youthful team for December's Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat at Aston Villa when the first-team were at the Club World Cup in Qatar.

"He supports the young players unbelievably well, as he has shown so far this season so his presence, even if he isn't there, is always felt by our younger players and by myself.

"I also think maybe one per cent that came into his thinking with his decision was the way we played against Aston Villa, he maybe thought the boys deserved another opportunity."