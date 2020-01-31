Shrewsbury Town swoop for deadline double but miss out on targets

Promising defender Kayne Ramsay checked in on loan from Southampton and Shropshire goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne, from Ludlow, arrived on a short-term deal from Wolves.

Town worked to try to bring former favourite Docherty back on another loan from Rangers but the midfielder opted to join Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

And left wing-back Giles, recalled by Wolves earlier this month as injury cover, was a target but Shrewsbury were understood to have been outbid by League One rivals Coventry.

Ramsay, 19, and Burgoyne, 23, took Sam Ricketts’ January business up to five additions.

Sam Hart, Josh Vela and Conor McAleny are Shrews’ other new arrivals this month.

Former Chelsea prodigy Ramsay, a right-sided defender, joined the Saints in 2017 and made his Premier League debut under Ralph Hasenhuttl against Manchester City in December the following year having only just turned 18.

Ramsay, who has captained the Saints’ under-18s, is said to be an strong and pacy right-sided defensive option who is comfortable getting forward and will act as competition for Donald Love and Ryan Sears.

Boss Ricketts, whose side are in League One action at Rochdale today, said: “He is extremely athletic, can carry the ball and drive the play forward and has strong potential.”

South Shropshire shot-stopper Burgoyne ended his 11-year association with Wolves to make the switch to Salop until the end of the season.

Elsewhere, Shrewsbury were able to keep hold of prized assets Ollie Norburn and Josh Laurent, with interest in the midfield pair throughout the month.

Omar Beckles did attract interest from Bolton but remained a Town player.

Town were understood to be in the hunt to bring in another forward option but had to make do with the two additions.