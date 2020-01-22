Shrewsbury Town keeping tabs on Huddersfield Town forward Rekeil Pyke

The 22-year-old has been recalled by the Championship Terriers from his loan at Shrewsbury’s League One rivals Rochdale.

Town boss Sam Ricketts loaned the striker at former club Wrexham at the beginning of last season. Pyke scored five goals in 17 games under Ricketts before the boss made the switch to Montgomery Waters Meadow.

He is also well known to Shrewsbury first-team coach Dean Whitehead, who joined Salop from Huddersfield before Christmas, and believed to be of interest to Town.

Ricketts is understood to be looking at boosting his centre-forward ranks this month, with Fejiri Okenabirhie set to depart the Meadow.

The Yorkshire-born striker, who came through the academy ranks at Huddersfield, has also been out on loan at Colchester, Port Vale and Spotland outfit Rochdale.

Pyke’s Huddersfield contract is up at the end of the season. He was recalled to the John Smith’s Stadium at the beginning of the month as new Terriers boss Danny Cowley wanted to run the rule over him.

Pyke, said to be a powerful and pacy centre-forward, scored three goals in 20 appearances – 12 starts – for Rochdale.

Meanwhile, it is understood Sunderland are interested in a move for Shrewsbury captain Ollie Norburn.

The Black Cats are targetting a central midfield option this month and are believed to have showed interest in the Salop skipper.

Norburn last summer penned a new Montgomery Waters Meadow deal that runs until the summer of 2022.

The former Tranmere man is highly-regarded by Ricketts and Town staff, who will not want to lose their captain.

Sunderland have also shown interest in Rangers’ former Shrewsbury loan man Greg Docherty.

Docherty was thought to be nearing completion of a loan move to the Stadium of Light.

Town chief executive Brian Caldwell said last weekend that, despite trying to convince the popular midfielder to rejoin Town, his likely destination would be Sunderland.

But Phil Parkinson’s men could be set to test Town’s resolve on Norburn, of whom it is believed there are other clubs also keen to prise him from the Meadow.

Norburn signed an extension of his existing deal last summer amid interest from Peterborough, who were keen on his services.