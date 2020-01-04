Sam Ricketts says Shrewsbury 'have come a long way' after forcing FA Cup replay with Bristol City

Sean Goss netted his first goal for the club to give the visitors a deserved equaliser at Ashton Gate and Shrewsbury went closest to winning late on in one of the best displays of the season against the Championship hosts.

City led through striker Famara Diedhiou but Shrewsbury were by far the better side for most parts of the third round tie.

The Montgomery Waters Meadow replay, which is likely to be a week on Tuesday (January 14) hands Ricketts and his side another opportunity at rubber-stamping their place in the fourth round for a second season running.

But Town can look forward to Monday night's draw, which will reveal what lies ahead for either Salop or the Robins.

Ricketts said: "Quite simply I thought we were excellent, outstanding for the vast majority of the game.

"We started the game well and I was thinking 'how long can we go on for?' But it went on.

"The biggest disappointment was them scoring off a set-piece after half hour.

They didn't have anything until then it was us in the ascendency, So it was disappointing to go a goal down to that.

Advertising

"But we didn't let it affect us, We finished the half strongly and came out in the second half and got the equaliser and carried on pushing to get the winner."

Josh Laurent hit the bar before Aaron Pierre went close for Shrewsbury, who also had substitute Shaun Whalley played through on goal before he was denied by good defending.

Ricketts was impressed with the way his side 'dominated' their hosts who after making six changes were still able to name an expensively-assembled line-up.

He added: "We've come away from home and, these have had a few iffy results recently, but if you look where they are in the league and what they're trying to do with some very, very good players.

Advertising

"We took the game by the scruff of the neck like we did, move and pass the ball really well and dominate the game.

"We just didn't get the goal we deserved from the first 20 or 30 minutes. We had a few near misses and just needed one more touch or last action to be a little better.

"It'll be a special night. The FA always brings special days. Coming back to the Meadow under the lights will certainly be something the supporters will get behind."