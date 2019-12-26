We let ourselves down – Dave Edwards after gutting late Shrewsbury Town defeat

The Town captain, again standing in with the armband in the absence of Ollie Norburn, felt Sam Ricketts' side did not get going in the painful Boxing Day defeat to the Millers, who claimed the points through a 97th-minute Michael Smith winner.

Edwards was disappointed Town could not put on a show for a boosted festive crowd of more than 7,500 at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

He said: "It's the different end of the spectrum to the last home winner against Coventry but we weren't good today.

"It was such a shame because it was such a good crowd and such a good atmosphere. We didn't get going.

"There were too many of us that didn't get anywhere near our normal standards and that was the most disappointing thing.

"If we played anywhere near our capabilities we'd have been able to win that game."

Ricketts' men went into their third clash with the Millers this season in good spirits after back-to-back wins over Coventry and Blackpool and just one defeat in 10 in all competitions.

That run had left them just two points shy of the top six. But Town, who remain 11th, lost ground on their top-half rivals.

Edwards added: "For the first 20 minutes we were really poor then rallied towards half-time but we started the second half really poorly before rallying again.

"We need a longer performance with more minutes on top.

"It's one of those chances again when we get really close to the play-offs and let ourselves down again, that's another disappointing thing.

"But Bolton (trip on Sunday) gives us an opportunity to push us back up there."