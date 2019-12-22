Scoring is the best feeling – Shrewsbury Town match-winner Fejiri Okenabirhie

The striker bagged his third goal of the season and first since early October with a penalty just before the hour at Bloomfield Road that helped Sam Ricketts' visitors secure consecutive League One wins for the first time this term.

Okenabirhie, whose previous league goal this season came in the comeback win at Accrington Stanley in August, admitted Town's performance on the Fylde Coast was befitting of themselves this season.

"As a striker the feeling to score is the best feeling," the striker beamed. "I'm happy to score and it's even sweeter to get the win.

"(When taking the penalty) I'm just trying to score, get it over with as quickly as possible and get it in the net. Thankfully it's gone in and after that the boys did really well to hold on to the win.

"I think we should've had a penalty for handball in the first half. We scored the penalty and dug in to get the result.

"It was a good team performance. We dug in. We had spells where we were under pressure and spells where we played really well.

"Overall as a team I think we showed the character to get the result we deserved. It was a big day."

The striker kept his lone forward role in Ricketts' side with Jason Cummings absent through illness. Okenabirhie has now started each of the last three games for Town.

He paid tribute to his team-mates who, to a man, put in a mature display to limit an ambitious Blackpool side to very little.

Okenabirhie, who again put in selfless running for his side, continued: "I think we've shown this season what we're about and what we're capable of. It was another performance similar to what we've done all season, being resolute and doing our job. That's why we've won.

"The way we're play we're solid which always gives us a chance to stay in games. It's a credit of the whole team."