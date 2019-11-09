Sam Ricketts hails Bradford performance in draw with Shrewsbury Town

Both goals arrived inside half hour as the Bantams and Town shared a hard-working contest in freezing conditions at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Neither side could find the quality to make the decisive breakthrough, the visitors came closest as Ben Richards-Everton's header hit the post with 10 minutes left.

Josh Laurent fired in Town's leveller just before the half hour mark for another strike to add to his FA Cup collection after Aramide Oteh made Aaron Pierre pay for an error to give Bradford the lead.

Ricketts said: "I think we huffed and puffed but didn't quite get that winning goal.

"We gave them a goal and got back in the game. For large parts of the first half the game is there for us.

"It became a little bit of a cup tie, in being end to end, with both sides going for the win and open a little defensively.

"I think we had the better chances as the game went on but it never quite fell. Dave Edwards missed one by about a stud's length.

"There were a few other half chances but we couldn't quite do it."

Advertising

Ricketts was impressed with the League Two visitors, who are riding high in second in their division.

"Possibly it was the fair result. I think you have to give Bradford some credit," the boss added.

"They're a side on a good run, having won four out of five with momentum towards the top of their league.

"That's a side you have to respect. But at times the game was there for us. But little decision-making cost us defensively, which is unlike us.

Advertising

"We never quite hit gear, I think we were in third or four, it was no lack of effort but we couldn't turn possession into breaking down a side."

Pierre's early error, where his header back to goalkeeper Joe Murphy lacked pace and was seized upon by Oteh, gave the away side the lead.

But the Shrews boss was impressed by how the big defender recovered from his uncharacteristic mistake.

"We've been very solid defensively and it was a mistake, a lapse, an individual error," Ricketts said.

"The best thing was I didn't think Pierre let it affect him for the rest of the game, which is good.

"Mistakes happen, but unfortunately when you're a defender one leads to a chance and they score."

Laurent, who was playing in a more advanced position to the left of Town's attacking three, swept in his first goal of the season after a neat move.

Ricketts continued: "It was a good passage of play, it was on for us to do a lot more especially in the first half.

"It was a good cross by Shaun (Whalley), awareness by Scotty Golbourne to pick out Josh with a header down and a nice neat finish.

"I'm delighted for Josh, it was a nice little team goal.

"I thought Josh was excellent today. His running power, he runs, he glides and can cover the ground and break away."