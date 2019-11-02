Wycombe 1-0 Shrewsbury Town – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Sam Ricketts' men were unusually loose from a Chairboys' free-kick on the hour for the game's only goal.

Town reporter Lewis Cox rates the away players as Town remain 12th.

Max O'Leary - No chance with Rolando Aarons' winner. The on-loan keeper was left exposed by a rare piece of loose defending from the players in front of him and despite attempting to close the space on the home attacker was powerless to keep the volley out. Dealt with long, high balls well. 6

Ro-Shaun Williams - A sour end to his afternoon in Wycombe with a first red card of the youngster's senior career. No doubt a bit of inexperience crept in as Williams was shown two late yellows, firstly for arguing with the referee before his part in the skirmish. 5

Aaron Pierre - Town's best player on the day had arguably the toughest task in dealing with the enigmatic powerhouse Adebayo Akinfenwa. Won that battle well at his old stomping ground, he didn't let the big striker have a sniff. Disappointed Town couldn't grind out a clean sheet. 7

Omar Beckles - Beckles was solid at Adams Park with another display that continued the theme of his improvement this season. Defended smartly in the first period and was strong next to his partner Pierre. Possibly could've covered Golbourne a little more after the break. 6

Donald Love - The summer free transfer is becoming something of a cult hero with Shrewsbury fans who chanted his name amid choruses of 'All you need is Love' all afternoon. He was inches from his first Town goal early on and seemed bang up for the occasion. Energetic. 7

Ollie Norburn - Had a good start to the game. The skipper was at the heart of everything that Town did well. His influence dropped as the home side grew a foothold but continued to try and be the driving force. Shot wide after the break but skewed big moment with poor header late on. 6

Josh Laurent - Did not quite bring the same influence as he managed against Sunderland in Town's previous match. Shrewsbury missed his drive with the ball, where Laurent is at his best. A couple of neat passes but Ricketts opted to bring him off after a caution. 6

Scott Golbourne - Another in Town's changed white kit that started the game well. Golbourne is more often than not measured with the ball and doesn't lose it cheaply. Missed a glorious chance with his head after the break and Wycombe got some joy down his flank later on. 6

Dave Edwards - For the second fixture running the hometown midfielder was handed an offensive role in the frontline of the 3-4-3 in support of the striker. Edwards was useful on the ball and worked hard but did not get in positions to would hurt Wycombe. No lack of intent in the runs though. 6

Shaun Whalley - An unusually quiet afternoon by his lively standards. Some bright moments early on but faded and did not offer much after the break when Town needed him to step up most. The role alongside Edwards off Cummings does allow more bodies in attacking areas, however. 6

Jason Cummings - If anything was to come off at Adams Park it felt like it would be through Cummings. A livewire throughout and completed his first 90 minutes. Had three sighters of goal inside half hour but nothing quite fell comfortably. One of the few plus points from the second half. 7

Subs:

Sean Goss (Laurent, 68) - Brought on as first sub to add a creative dimension in midfield but Town didn't offer much late on. 5

Fejiri Okenabirhie (Edwards, 75) - A sharp turn as he came on but aside from that no impact. n/a

Louis Thompson (Love, 88) - n/a

Subs not used: Murphy, Ebanks-Landell, Walker, McCormick.