Shrewsbury 1-0 Sunderland – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Jason Cummings swept home Town's winner midway through the first half and Town stood firm for a seventh clean sheet in 14 as the visitors were downed.

Town correspondent Lewis Cox rates the home players as Shrews made it five unbeaten in all competitions.

Max O'Leary - Had to be somewhere near his best for two big saves in the second half, the most eye-catching of which tipped Max Power's long-range drive on to the crossbar late on. Also did well to deny Luke O'Nien. A big presence throughout. 8

Ro-Shaun Williams - Deserves enormous credit for being a part of this most resilient of Shrewsbury defences. Was big, strong, and vocal, everything we have come to expect from Williams. Does the basics, clears his lines, and keeps things simple. He's not the biggest but is very powerful in the air. 8

Aaron Pierre - Another huge, dominant performance from the big Grenadian who is an imperative part of the defence. He plays the central role of the back three brilliantly and Sunderland got no change out of him. Body is always on the line. Holds the defence together like glue. 8

Omar Beckles - Supporters are delighted to see things working in blue and amber for Beckles, who has found some real form on the left side of the back three. Like his defensive team-mates he was big and strong and dealt with everything thrown his way. 8

Donald Love - This was a big day for Love, who Sunderland let leave on a free in the summer. The visitors had some joy against him early on through Aidan McGeady and Denver Hume but Love improved after the break. Will be delighted to get one over his former side. 7

Ollie Norburn - A big afternoon for the skipper in more ways than one on his 27th birthday. Took him some time to work his way into the contest but, particularly after the break, had the upper hand on the visitors and drove his colleagues on. Played a big defensive role after the break as Town were penned in. 8

Josh Laurent - Town's star man. Laurent can be so influential in full flight and cause any side in League One damage, and Sunderland will be glad to see the back of him. Super assist for Cummings and had more determined runs. Playing in a central midfield two may help him. 8

Scott Golbourne - A first league start of the season for the former Wolves man, who has had a tough time through injury, and he deserves huge credit. Took his time to settle but, particularly in the second half, was very assured. A different option to the injured Ryan Giles but Golbourne uses the ball well. 7

Dave Edwards - The midfielder's first league start in a little while and he looked in good shape out there. Edwards put in one of his most tireless displays since his blue and amber return and was highly influential in the first half in a more advanced left-sided role in support of Cummings. 8

Shaun Whalley - Like Edwards, so influential from the bench last time out against Gillingham he had to start and Town look so much better to have him involved. Figuring out his role was key and a right-sided supporting role in attack could just be the answer. A typically exciting and energetic Whalley display. 8

Jason Cummings - What a winner it was. He took the goal, his fourth for Town already, with absolute aplomb after Laurent's cut-back. Guiding it on the instep into the corner. A proper striker's finish. Cummings came off before the hour with his race run. He works so hard and is clever with the ball. 8

Subs:

Fejiri Okenabirhie (Cummings, 58) - Worked hard to press the defenders but Sunderland had the hosts penned in from there on in. 6

Louis Thompson (Edwards, 68) - Not heavily involved but a willing runner. 6

Sean Goss (Whalley, 81) - Assured head late on. n/a

Subs not used: Murphy, Walker, Barnett, McCormick.